Mötley Crüe Bassist Nikki Sixx On Trump: ‘I Can’t Wait ‘Till The Guy Is Gone’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Nikki Sixx, former Mötley Crüe bass player and current member of Sixx:A.M., had some sharp words for President Donald Trump.

Back on February 1st, Sixx took to Facebook Live for a nearly 45-minute Q&A session with fans. The musician covered a number of topics, but most notably shared his thoughts on the current political climate, and what that means for art & music moving forward.

Despite believing that Trump is not the right choice for this country Sixx says, “I’m an American, and I hope he does a great, great job.”

Looking for the silver lining he reflects, “What I do love is that in 2017, people are demonstrating and speaking out and having big conversations. And that is what happened in the sixties and the seventies, and it creates great music and great art, and great conversations lead to something. So I can’t wait ’till the guy is gone.”

Perhaps even picking up a bit of the President’s syntax Sixx says, “But if he does a great job, our economy does great, that means concerts can go great, that means people can afford tickets, that means we can all have a great time.”

More even tempered than other outspoken musicians the bassist continues, “Hopefully we can put an end to terrorism, we can put an end to a lot of things that are happening in our country we are not happy about – if he does a great job. So let’s hope he does a great job.”

Aware that many of his fans might not agree Sixx concludes, “And if you’re a Trump supporter, good for you. I’ve got no problems with you. I hope I don’t get to say, ‘I told you so,’ in four years. I really hope that doesn’t happen.”

