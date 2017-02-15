Louis C.K. Plays Surprise Valentines Set At McGreevy’s

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Louis C.K. dropped by McGreevy’s last night (February 14) for a surprise stand-up set. Patrons of the Boylston Street watering hold were treated to 20 minutes of C.K.’s hilariously unique world view. The Newton native is in town for a three night run at the Wang Theatre.

RELATED: Boston is the Second-Funniest City in America, According to a New Study

For 22 year old comedian Luke Touma, the opportunity to watch a childhood idol perform at his own show was one he’ll never forget.

McGreevy’s is owned by Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey. C.K. is not the first big name comedian to stop by. Boston University alumnus Jeff Ross also brought his roasting skills to the establishment’s twice-weekly comedy night.