Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 15 in Classic Rock History

In 1998 the Rolling Stones wrapped up their “Bridges to Babylon” tour with a show at The Joint – a club in the Hard Rock Hotel. It was a special night with many celebrities in the crowd, and a celebrity offered a warm-up set. Who was it?
ANSWER: John Mellencamp
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 15th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
1981: Blues guitarist Mike Bloomfield died of an accidental drug overdose – he was found in his car in San Francisco. Bloomfield had played with Al Kooper and in the Butterfield Blues Band and Electric Flag…
1988: George Harrison published a limited-edition book called “Songs By George Harrison” which was available only by mail order. Each book was individually autographed and included a 7” vinyl single or cd of unreleased songs…
1998: The Rolling Stones wrapped up their ‘Bridges to Babylon” North American tour in Las Vegas. The Stones played “The Joint,” a 1400 seat theater inside the Hard Rock Casino. Johnny Depp, Leonardo Dicaprio, Brad Pitt, Sting and Eddie Murphy all attended…
2006: The final resting place of AC/DC singer Bon Scott was made a national landmark with its addition to the western Australian heritage listing…
