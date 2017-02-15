Arnold Schwarzenegger Compares Nickelback To Herpes

February 15, 2017 9:57 AM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

In a scathing new video, Arnold Schwarzenegger rails against the 115th United States Congress. The former republican governor of California goes after approval ratings and gerrymandering in an impassioned minute and a half speech posted by ATTN:.

Schwarzenegger begins, “Here are some of the things that are more popular than Congress: hemorrhoids, Nickelback, traffic jams, root canals, colonoscopies, herpes. Even herpes, they couldn’t beat herpes in the polls.”


 
Not ones to back down from a fight, Nickelback responded to the The Terminator star on Twitter.

In the end, it seems that all parties involved agreed on their mutual distaste for a corrupt political system.

