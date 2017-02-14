Vintage Kurt Cobain Guitar Up For Auction

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Kurt Cobain’s vintage Hagstrom Blue Sparkle Deluxe will soon be up for auction in remembrance of what would have been the guitarist’s 50th birthday (February 20).

A portion of proceeds from the auction will benefit the Transitions Project, a Portland organization dedicated to reintegrating the homeless. Bidding begins Thursday February 16th and continues through Sunday the 26th.

The guitar is currently in the possession of Nathan Fasold, owner of Black Book Guitars in Portland, Oregon. “When holding the guitar, it’s easy to imagine the songs Cobain could have created with it. It’s a true relic of the music icon” said Fasold.

The 1958-1960 Hagstrom Deluxe Model 90 has been authenticated by Earnie Bailey, the former Nirvana guitar tech. Bailey delivered the guitar to Cobain in 1992 with a number of other instruments. Cobain decided to keep the vintage model as a Christmas gift to himself, and had Bailey modify the hardware for his left-handed playing style.

Fans can learn more about the auction here.