VIDEO: One-Man-Band Version of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Yesterday we introduced you to a guy who could play Rush’s Tom Sawyer on drums, guitar, and vocals, all at the same time.

Today, we decided to scour the internet… (Okay, Kenny Young decided to scour the internet…) And we found another gem!

Sure, there’s Tom Sawyer… But what if we told you that we found a gentleman who can play Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody on guitar and keys simultaneously?

Gabriel Guardian did just that, all in one take.

“Bohemian Rhapsody has been on my list for a quite a while now and I’m happy to finally share it with all of you,” he posts on his YouTube channel.

“Freddy Mercury, Brian May, and Queen in general have been a huge inspiration for me as an artist.”

Watch it in the player above!

And if that’s not enough for you, check out his renditions of Sweet Child O’ Mine from Guns N’ Roses, and Iron Maiden’s The Trooper on his YouTube channel!