Metallica On Lady Gaga: ‘Quintessential Fifth Member Of This Band’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Metallica and Lady Gaga rocked the GRAMMYs with their joint performance of “Moth Into Flame.”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich opens up about the performance and Gaga’s fit, calling her the “quintessential perfect fifth member of this band.”

During the broadcast, front man James Hetfield’s microphone was not plugged in. The singer grew visibly frustrated, eventually kicking the mic stand to the ground. “There was a slight technical snafu, but that’s not really something you can do much about,” Ulrich tells Rolling Stone. “You just learn to live with that side of it. It happened to Adele last year; I guess this year it was our turn.”

Ulrich, the eternal optimist, focused the rest of the interview on Gaga, calling her performance “effortless” and “organic.” “She just has the spirit of hard rock and metal flowing through her veins. It comes really easy for her.”

While GRAMMY duets are nothing new, they often seem like a forced pairing made for business reasons, but Gaga-Metallica is the furthest thing from a ratings decision. “It’s not one of those ’20 lawyers, strategists and managers trying to force two people from two different worlds to figure out how to spend four minutes together on a national telecast.’ Of any of these undertakings, this is about as organic and authentic as there’s ever been one. We’re just getting started.”

Clearly there’s more Gaga-Metallica on the horizon, but until then re-watch their scorching GRAMMY performance here.