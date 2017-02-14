Julian Edelman Could Be Thinking About Opening Seafood Restaurant Called “Edelman’s Catch”

Roger Berkowitz over at Legal Sea Foods might want to watch his back… Or maybe he should just hire Julian Edelman as a spokesman.

Fresh off his appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the New England Patriots wide receiver is (jokingly) thinking about getting into the seafood business.

Tuesday afternoon, the Super Bowl LI champion, whose incredible catch turned the tides for New England late in the game, posted a video on Twitter, where he is shown thinking long and hard about Fallon’s comments that he should “open up a chain of seafood restaurants called ‘Edelman’s Catch.'”

Can Julian catch fish as well as he can catch footballs?

Well, the video shows that it all remains to be seen, though he’s already got one set of believers – Hall & Oates, whose 1980 hit You Make My Dreams (Come True) serves as the soundtrack to the video, tweeted the NFL star back, “You made our dreams come true with that catch.”