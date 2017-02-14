Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 14 in Classic Rock History

The Who recorded its landmark live album “Live at Leeds” on this night in 1970. Widely considered one of the finest concert recordings ever, the band managed to break a hit single off the record. Which one?

“Summertime Blues”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 14th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1970: An historic performance was captured on tape when The Who recorded a concert at Leeds University in Northern England. One of the finest and most famous live rock albums “Live at Leeds” appeared in stores three months later…

1972: John and Yoko began a week long stint as co-hosts on the Mike Douglas Show…

1972: Led Zeppelin was forced to cancel a concert in Singapore when officials refused to allow them off the plane because of their long hair!

1990: The Rolling Stones performed the first of ten nights in Tokyo. Surprisingly, it was the Stones first tour of Japan. Previous attempts to obtain the necessary visas to tour since the 60’s had been rebuffed by Japanese official due to the band members’ various drug arrests…

1991: Mick Jagger flew to Atlanta to begin filming the sci-fi flick “Freejack” with Emilio Estevez…

1993: Eric Clapton won six GRAMMYs for his “Unplugged” album, its songs and performances…

2005: John Mellencamp made an appearance on the TV show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, playing a backyard barbecue celebrating a remade farmhouse for a family in Bakersfield…

2010: Knack frontman Doug Fieger passed from complications associated with his long battle against cancer. He was 57…