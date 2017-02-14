Burger King Offering ‘Adults-Only’ Valentine’s Day Meal

Gents, did you forget to make dinner reservations tonight?

Fear not! The King is on your side.

Burger King is letting you “have it your way” in more ways than one with the Valentine’s Day “Adult Meal.”

Packaged like your average kids meal, this box is not meant for anyone under 18 years of age at all.

The meal comes with two of the chain’s signature Whopper hamburgers, two packs of french fries, a couple of beers, and a “romantic adult toy.”

Sales of the “Valentine’s Adult Meal” start at 6pm on February 14th, however there is a catch – it’s only available in Israel.

Best you stop at the CVS on the way home for the Whitman’s Sampler and a card.