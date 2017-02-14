Boston Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Boston will hit the road again this year.

The Hyper Space Tour begins April 14 in Hollywood, Florida. As of now only ten dates have been announced, but the band expects to fill in the rest of their schedule with nearly fifty stops by the end of the summer.

RELATED: Tom Petty Extends Summer Tour; Adds Second Night In Boston

MIT alumnus and Boston founder Tom Scholz will lead the current lineup through highlights from the first three albums, Boston, Don’t Look Back, and Third Stage.

Despite initially skipping over their hometown and namesake last year, Boston ultimately played a mid-August two night stand at the Wang Theater. WZLX’s very own Chuck Nowlin broke the exclusive news about the band’s return.

According to an official announcement, “Fans can expect to hear the classic songs they have grown to love, and will be treated to wild Hammond organ work, soaring guitars, and exceptional vocal harmonies, as well as BOSTON’s unique visual stage presentation, from mind-blowing lightning bolts and spectacular lights to an interstellar “journey” from the cockpit of the BOSTON spaceship, along with plenty of extra-terrestrial sounds heard nowhere else on earth.”

Check out the first leg of the tour below, and stay tuned for further announcments here.

Boston Hyper Space Tour Dates:

April 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

April 15 – Estero, FL @ Germain Arena

April 17 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 18 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 20 – St Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 21 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

April 22 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget

April 23 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium

April 25 – Rogers, AR @ The Wal-Mart Amphitheatre

April 26 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena