Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Safe (For Now) As GE Decides Heliport No Longer Needed

By Rami Abou-Sabe

When Mayor Marty Walsh and Governor Charlie Baker put together a bid to attract General Electric Co. to Boston, a publicly funded heliport was one of the linchpins of the relocation proposal. Initial research led the administrations to pick the seaport location directly behind Blue Hills Bank Pavilion at Drydock #4.

Seaport neighbors were understandably upset, and voiced their concerns about noise level at a public meeting about the project.

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, with the help of Live Nation New England President Don Law issued the following statement: “Proximity of the proposed heliport would jeopardize the venue’s ability to attract world-class entertainment, and would likely lead to its demise.”

In the end it appears that existing infrastructure is more than enough for GE, the Globe reports. Perhaps in response to the growing publicity concerns, the company has announced that it no longer has a need for the heliport. The short distance between Logan Airport and the GE Fort Point headquarters have not yet posed a problem. Company spokesman Sue Bishop writes, “We have told the city and state that our experience at Logan has been positive.”

So don’t fret Boston concert-goers, you won’t have to endure a helicopter landing at your next pavilion show.

Third Eye Blind, Chicago, and Foreigner are set to play the pavilion this summer.