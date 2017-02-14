Boston Emissions 2/12/17 + Watts, Matt York, Deep Secrets, Cruel Miracle, Something Sneaky, Wildcat Slim, Rolling Nectar, Sinnet, Lady Pills, Aaron Lippert, Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys

| L I N K S |
Attention anyone sending music for consideration: It would help me immensely – and save some time trying to reach you via email in time for each week’s show – if you would include what songs are clean for radio. I fancy myself a radio professional and swears like “shit” and “fuck” will not get aired. Edit it for radio if you think that song or songs are airplay worthy.
Thank you.
Local Songs of the Week
3] Barns – Praying
2] Pulitzer Prize Fighter – Sugar
1] Blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes
New songs are added the show each week and posted in a poll.
Getting your songs played on the radio is band again why?
Boston Emissions playlist — Sunday, February 12, 2017
The Information – I Love Trouble
Ad Frank – The World’s Best Ex-Boyfriend
Mellow Bravo – I Wanted A Girl
Watts – She’s So Electric
Gene Dante and the Future Starlets – The Love Letter Is Dead
Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart
Cruel Miracle – Just Take It Now
Something Sneaky – Nada
-Eye Design Records – Know Your Scene,Vol 1 comp
Plastic Waves – Friendly
-Eye Design Records Know Your Scene, Vol 1 comp
Deep Secret – Entertained Forever
Wildcat Slim – What the Hell?
–Weds, Feb 15 at O’Brien’s Allston for Cheap Chocolate Day with The New Limits, Threat Level Burgundy
Rolling Nectar – Set Yourself Free
-Tues, Feb 14 at Middle East upstairs
Aaron Lippert – Beautiful Boy
Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys – Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Lady Pills – Eat Them
–Thursday, Feb 16 at The Sinclair for Dorm Sessions 12 release show
Sinnet – Minnie Moon
–Release show this Saturday, Feb 18 at Lily Pad, Cambridge with Junior Classics, Teenender
Matt York – When The War Began
Stars Like Ours – Radio
Mean Creek – It’s Good To Be Back Again
Heel and Arrow – …A Conclusion
The Humanoids – Heavy Metal
–LemmyFest is Friday at ONCE Ballroom | Event link
Sam Black Church – We Come In Peace
Roadsaw – Satellite
Destruct-a-thon – 9 Squares
White Dynomite – White Dynomite
Hey Zeus – Nirvana
Caspian – Hymns For The Greatest Generation