The Rock of Boston and New England. Sunday nights at 10pm on 100.7 WZLX. Hosted by Anngelle Wood.

Boston Emissions 2/12/17 + Watts, Matt York, Deep Secrets, Cruel Miracle, Something Sneaky, Wildcat Slim, Rolling Nectar, Sinnet, Lady Pills, Aaron Lippert, Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys

February 14, 2017 11:39 PM
Attention anyone sending music for consideration: It would help me immensely – and save some time trying to reach you via email in time for each week’s show – if you would include what songs are clean for radio. I fancy myself a radio professional and swears like “shit” and “fuck” will not get aired. Edit it for radio if you think that song or songs are airplay worthy.

Thank you. 

Local Songs of the Week

3] Barns – Praying

2] Pulitzer Prize Fighter – Sugar

1] Blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes

New songs are added the show each week and posted in a poll.
Getting your songs played on the radio is band again why?

 

Boston Emissions playlist — Sunday, February 12, 2017

The Information – I Love Trouble

Ad Frank – The World’s Best Ex-Boyfriend

Mellow Bravo – I Wanted A Girl

Watts – She’s So Electric

Gene Dante and the Future Starlets – The Love Letter Is Dead

Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart

Cruel Miracle – Just Take It Now

Something Sneaky – Nada
-Eye Design Records – Know Your Scene,Vol 1 comp

Plastic Waves – Friendly
-Eye Design Records Know Your Scene, Vol 1 comp

Deep Secret – Entertained Forever

Wildcat Slim – What the Hell?
–Weds, Feb 15 at O’Brien’s Allston for Cheap Chocolate Day with The New Limits, Threat Level Burgundy

Rolling Nectar – Set Yourself Free
-Tues, Feb 14 at Middle East upstairs

Aaron Lippert – Beautiful Boy

Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys – Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Lady Pills – Eat Them
–Thursday, Feb 16 at The Sinclair for Dorm Sessions 12 release show

Sinnet – Minnie Moon
–Release show this Saturday, Feb 18 at Lily Pad, Cambridge with Junior Classics, Teenender

Matt York – When The War Began

Stars Like Ours – Radio

Mean Creek – It’s Good To Be Back Again

Heel and Arrow – …A Conclusion

The Humanoids – Heavy Metal
–LemmyFest is Friday at ONCE Ballroom | Event link 

lemmyfest2017 Boston Emissions 2/12/17 + Watts, Matt York, Deep Secrets, Cruel Miracle, Something Sneaky, Wildcat Slim, Rolling Nectar, Sinnet, Lady Pills, Aaron Lippert, Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys

Sam Black Church – We Come In Peace

Roadsaw – Satellite

Destruct-a-thon – 9 Squares

White Dynomite – White Dynomite

Hey Zeus – Nirvana

Caspian – Hymns For The Greatest Generation

More from Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood
