Download Exclusive Gary Clark Jr. Track From 2017 GRAMMY Broadcast

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Gary Clark Jr. delivered one of the highlights of the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards with his performance of “Born Under a Bad Sign” alongside William Bell. But it wasn’t just his live performance that stood out. The guitarist lit up the commercial breaks with blues licks and refined vocal delivery.

Lincoln Motor Co. enlisted the artist for their latest campaign. The spot features an alternate recording of “The Healing” off 2015’s The Story of Sonny Boy Slim.

Clark Jr. plays an improvised intro and a few lines of the song through a custom Revel amplifier “designed to accommodate Gary’s impressive range,” according to Lincoln. This version is not much of a departure from the official release, but it showcases a loose style of playing for the typically curt virtuoso.

Watch the full 60 second commercial up top, and download the exclusive recording here.