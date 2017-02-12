Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 12 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of late Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek, who passed away in 2013. Of the members of that legendary group, who is still alive?

Guitarist Robbie Krieger and drummer John Densmore rock on!

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?

1964: The Beatles performed at New York City’s Carnegie Hall – it was their last stop on their whirlwind first U.S. tour…

1968: Jimi Hendrix was awarded an honorary high school diploma and the key to the city of Seattle after he played a free homecoming concert at Garfield High School – where he dropped out at 14 years old to pursue his musical interests…

1997: David Bowie received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame…

2003: Surviving Grateful Dead members Phil Lesh, Bob Weir and Mickey Hart announced that they’d be changing the name of their band from The Other Ones to The Dead…

2005: Led Zeppelin was honored with a lifetime achievement GRAMMY award. Jimmy Page and Robert Plant attended …

2009: A U.S. district judge ruled against Electric Hendrix – the company behind Electric Hendrix Vodka in its trademark dispute with the Jimi Hendrix estate. In addition to paying 3 million dollars in damages, Electric Hendrix had 10 days to remove all products from stores…