Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 11 in Classic Rock History

Traffic played the Music Hall on this night in 1973. What album was the band out promoting?

“Shootout at the Fantasy Factory”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 11th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1964: During their first U.S. visit, The Beatles played their first U.S. concert at the coliseum in Washington D.C. Despite eight inches of snow that day, the show sold out. Afterwards The Beatles attended a party at which Ringo Starr had a lock of hair cut off by an overzealous fan…One year later Ringo married Maureen Cox – the marriage lasted ten years…

1982: U2 opened a U.S. tour in support of its second album “October” aboard a paddle wheel riverboat out of New Orleans…

1989: U2’s “Angel of Harlem” peaked at #14 on the singles charts…

1998: Elton John’s lyrics to “candle in the wind 1997” were auctioned for $442,500. The proceeds benefited some of the late princess Diana’s favorite charities…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…Traffic played the Music Hall in 1973.