What Does the Karlson & McKenzie Show Have Planned for Vacation?

The show is taking some time off next week to recharge some batteries of the Super Bowl trip and the busy week after, so we learn what the guys will be doing during their time off to recharge.

Pete is going to visit his Mother back home and had a little phone conversation with her, which we aired, including talk of candy and Pete’s weight.

Heather on the other hand is going to South Carolina where she had relations for the first time with her husband at a bed and breakfast which Heather was leery about because of noises being heard in other rooms if you get our drift.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.