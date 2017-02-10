The Elevator Senseless Survey!

This guy was asked to be a part of the survey and with a little hesitation in his voice he agreed to partake.

From eating Mexican food that looks like it’s been ate, women losing weight by doing eyerolls, the yoga pose shoving hands full of cereal in your mouth and a cat thinks it will always be better than you are some of the questions that started to set off alarms in his head.

It continued though when he was asked to go to a store filled with just mashed potatoes and how much vacation time is spent not drowning.

That question set him off to hang up in the middle of Kevin’s last nudist question.

The show then discussed a previous question about holding elevator doors.

Can you guess who on the show holds it open and who doesn’t? Don’t think too hard now.

