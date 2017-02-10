Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 10 in Classic Rock History

In 1978, Van Halen’s first album reached stores. The songs are all originals except for two. The first is “You Really Got Me” by Ray Davies of the Kinks. What is the second song and its writer?

“Ice Cream Man” – by bluesman John Brim

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 10th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1968: The Beatles announced that they would begin a new management and record company called Apple, as well as cut ties with their U.S. Fan Club, business office, and press agents…

1978: Van Halen’s first album hit the stores & a year later Cheap Trick’s “Live at Budokan” album came out in America…

1987: Roger Waters dropped his lawsuit against his former bandmates in Pink Floyd over the use of the group’s name. In return, he severed ties with their longtime manager and asked the judge to settle issues of royalties…

1990: Eric Clapton wrapped up an 18-show stand at London’s Royal Albert Hall…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…J. Geils played a sold out show at the garden in 1979…And Warren Zevon performed an acoustic show at the Paradise in 1983…