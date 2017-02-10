Angus Young Joins Guns N’ Roses on Stage

By Rami Abou-Sabe

AC/DC co-founder Angus Young joined Guns N’ Roses on stage in Sydney, Australia last night (February 9). The guest guitarist played with the recently reunited band for a rousing rendition of “Riff Raff” and “Whole Lotta Rosie.”

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose is no stranger to sharing the stage with Young. Rose filled in as lead vocalist for AC/DC when former singer Brian Johnson stepped down due to hearing problems.

Rose introduces his friend Young, chastising the typically schoolboy-clad performer for his simple jeans and t-shirt get up, before turning his back to the crowd to show off his AC/DC letterman jacket.

Check out some fan footage below.