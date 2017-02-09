WEATHER ALERT: Forecast | RadarWBZ Weather App | Closings-Delays

Jerk of the Week Alert! Man Steals Football From Little Pats Fan

February 9, 2017 8:45 AM
There’s a story of a little Patriots fan that had a football thrown to players during the parade on Tuesday to celebrate the big Super Bowl win which was actually thrown back to him.

Somehow between the throw back and having the ball, it was taken in some fashion by a man that refused to give it back.

Hear the report and Kevin fill in the details.

Kevin believes he’s the Jerk of the Week but Pete seemed to have some reservations about it. Hear and decide for yourself.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

