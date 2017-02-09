WEATHER ALERT: Forecast | RadarWBZ Weather App | Closings-Delays

Get Senseless in the Snow with the Senseless Survey!

February 9, 2017 8:00 AM

Carlos was the lucky(or unlucky depending on how you look at it) caller for the Senseless Survey today.

Kevin had him on the line for little while today from how many Girl Scout cookies are in a serving, what you like to meet the man behind the double cheeseburgers and Carlos even complemented Kevin on a question.

That just kept Kevin going with the questions from pulling a muscle to avoid a neighbor, buy transition lenses when someone starts talking to you and using Uber to get you into bed.

He finally hung up on a question about having shirtless photos of a certain Pats player.

Hear how it all played it out.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live