Get Senseless in the Snow with the Senseless Survey!

Carlos was the lucky(or unlucky depending on how you look at it) caller for the Senseless Survey today.

Kevin had him on the line for little while today from how many Girl Scout cookies are in a serving, what you like to meet the man behind the double cheeseburgers and Carlos even complemented Kevin on a question.

That just kept Kevin going with the questions from pulling a muscle to avoid a neighbor, buy transition lenses when someone starts talking to you and using Uber to get you into bed.

He finally hung up on a question about having shirtless photos of a certain Pats player.

Hear how it all played it out.

