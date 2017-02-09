Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 9 in Classic Rock History

In 1970, John Lennon released “Instant Karma,” eventually reaching #3 in the U.S. This was not his first non-Beatles Top 40 hit, though; what was the initial one (released in 1969)?

“Give Peace a Chance” – it reached #14,

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?

1964: The Beatles debuted on the Ed Sullivan Show with a live performance of five songs that were barely audible due to the screams in the audience. 73 million TV viewers tuned in – which was a record up to that point…

1968: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album from The Beatles won a Grammy for 1967 Album of the Year…

1970: John Lennon’s “Instant Karma” was released – his first collaboration with producer Phil Spector…

1972: Paul McCartney and his new band Wings appeared for the first time since The Beatles disbanded – it was at a concert in Nottingham University in London

1982: George Harrison finally presented an $8.8 million check to UNICEF from the 1971 concert for Bangladesh. The money had been tied up in legal entanglements for 11 years…

2005: Roger Daltrey was made a commander of the Order of the British Empire in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…Janis Joplin played the Music Hall in 1969…Neil Young was at the Boston Garden for a second night in 1973 and in 1977 it was a great double bill at the garden with Queen and opening band Thin Lizzy.