Buy Your Valentine A Bouquet Of (Guns N’) Roses

February 9, 2017 11:01 AM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

Is your special someone a Guns N’ Roses fanatic? Have they been dying to see the reunited hard rockers in concert? Well you’re in luck! For a limited time, fans can buy a bouquet of “Not In This Lifetime” roses from 1-800-FLOWERS. Participants will receive two tickets to the upcoming Guns N’ Roses tour in a city of their choice.

Frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash, and bassist Duff McKagan reunited in April 2016 for a string of North and South American tour dates. The band returns stateside in July for the next leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour.

So make your Valentine’s day easy this year, and get your rockstar a bouquet of (Guns N’) roses. Just remember – don’t cry and have patience when your boo is more excited about the tickets than the flowers, you’ll get to paradise city soon enough.

