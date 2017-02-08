Tom Petty Extends Summer Tour; Adds Second Night In Boston

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers have added four new dates to their 40th anniversary summer tour. The band kicks off their nationwide schedule April 20th in Oklahoma, finishing up on the east coast by the end of July.

Petty and crew will add a second night to their Boston and Philadelphia stops, before heading to the pacific northwest for a string of mid-August dates. The group returns to Boston’s TD Garden on July 21st. Tickets go on sale February 13th at 10:00 AM EST.

Adding dates to an existing tour is no surprise for one of rock’s aging giants. Petty told Rolling Stone earlier this year that this tour might be the bands last hurrah. “I’m thinking it may be the last trip around the country,” said Petty.

“It’s very likely we’ll keep playing, but will we take on 50 shows in one tour? I don’t think so. I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was thinking this might be the last big one. We’re all on the backside of our sixties. I have a granddaughter now I’d like to see as much as I can. I don’t want to spend my life on the road.”

Find the new tour dates below, and the full schedule here.

7/21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

7/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

8/17 – Vancouver, B.C. – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

8/19 – Seattle, WA – Safeco Field