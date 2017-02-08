Pete McKenzie Talks To Patriots Fans During the Parade

February 8, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: Parade, Patriots, Pete McKenzie

Pete was at the Pats Parade and ran into Trevor who called into the show the next morning after the Super Bowl claiming he was up all night after the game still partying.

Well, it continued into parade day and you’ll hear Trevor and his friend.

Pete then ran into another guy feeling “Goatness” about the parade and we all feel like Tom.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live