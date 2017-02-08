Pete McKenzie Talks To Patriots Fans During the Parade

Pete was at the Pats Parade and ran into Trevor who called into the show the next morning after the Super Bowl claiming he was up all night after the game still partying.

Well, it continued into parade day and you’ll hear Trevor and his friend.

Pete then ran into another guy feeling “Goatness” about the parade and we all feel like Tom.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.