Pete McKenzie Talks About Kids Spoiled Over Championships At the Parade

Pete recapped the drinks he had during the Pats parade yesterday then we heard from Robert Kraft on the GOAT of fans.

Two other interesting article discussed are Gisele wanting Tom to retire and Pete went over Deion Sanders saying the Colts were stealing signals like the Pats did including Tony Dungy responding.

We also find out what Belichick will be doing for the next few days.

Then it was Pete’s horn kid to talk to.

Pete talked to the little guy Evan and his Mom about the Pats winning it for his whole life being spoiled.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.