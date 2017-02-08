How Do You Blow Into A Horn At a Pats Parade?

February 8, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Kevin Karlson, Patriots, vuvuzela

After gushing over Kim Khazei bringing her family to the Red Hot Chili Peppers show, they got into audio of a guy blowing a horn (or vuvuzela to the informed) who was from North Attleboro.

Kevin wanted to test his skills on the vuvuzela and well… you’ll hear it.

Gronk also took in the parade acting his Gronk ways getting the crowd boo NFL commish Roger Goodell.

