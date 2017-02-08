Despite Playing Final Show, Black Sabbath Might Still Have A Future

By Rami Abou-Sabe

On February 4th, Black Sabbath played their final show to a raucous audience in their hometown of Birmingham, England. In a new interview, guitarist Tony Iommi hints that there could still be new music on the horizon for the godfathers of metal.

Iommi tells Planet Rock that aside from hitting the road, he hasn’t officially called it quits yet. “It’s just the touring for me – it’s time to stop roaming the world and be at home for a bit… I’m still going to write and put stuff out.”

When asked whether or not Sabbath would make it into a recording studio, he added “I don’t think we’ve ruled anything out apart from me not wanting to tour any more on that scale, but who knows, we may do something.”

“We haven’t spoken about it – that’s another thing we haven’t talked about anything really that’s to do with what’s going to happen afterwards. But I’m sure something can happen somewhere.”

Frontman Ozzy Osbourne isn’t quite ready to hang up his mic either. The larger-than-life singer is co-headlining Chicago Open Air with hard rockers KISS, Rob Zombie, Anthrax, Megadeath, and Slayer.