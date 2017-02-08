Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 8 in Classic Rock History

In 2006 U2 won five Grammy awards for their “How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb” album. U2 had two charting singles in America from that album; one was “Vertigo.” What was the other one?

“Sometimes You Can’t Make it On Your Own”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 8th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: Members of the supergroup Blind Faith got together for the first time in London. It was Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker of the band Cream, Steve Winwood from Traffic and Rick Grech of the group Family…

1969: George Harrison had his tonsils out. They were destroyed so they couldn’t be sold!

1971: Bob Dylan’s protest film “Eat The Document” premiered at the New York Academy of Music – it was bought by ABC then rejected once the network discovered that the film wasn’t a Dylan concert as promised…

1972: The Beatles Fan Club went out of business, nearly two years after the band’s breakup…

1973: Max Yasgur, owner of the dairy farm where the Woodstock Festival happened, died of a heart attack …

1980: David Bowie and Angela Bowie finalized their divorce after 10 years of marriage…

2002: Robbie Robertson of The Band was among those who took part in the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City…

2006: U2 won 5 Grammy awards for the How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb CD, including Album of the Year…

