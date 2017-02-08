AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Delivers Heartfelt Message to Fans

By Robyn Collins

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has addressed AC/DC fan club members in Sweden, expressing his gratitude to them for their efforts to fight Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, the latter of which caused ex-guitarist Malcolm Young to leave the band. The ACDCmachine Gathering in March will raise money for Alzheimer and Dementia research.

Listen to the entire message here, which includes the following sentiment:

“I just want to say I’m so proud of what you’re doing for the Alzheimer/dementia research. As you know, We have a wounded soldier, Malcolm, and I think what you’re doing to raise the awareness of everyone about this dreadful disease is just absolutely fabulous. I know Malcolm would be so proud of you, I am.”

The guitar player left the band in 2014 his condition rendered him unable to continue to perform.

Johnson also left the band — at least temporarily — for health reasons, after he was ordered by doctors to stop touring or face permanent hearing loss on the band’s recent Rock Or Bust tour. He was replaced by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose.

Longtime bassist Cliff Williams retired at the end of the most recent world tour, and drummer Phil Rudd was kicked out of the band after he received a drug possession conviction and made violent threats toward a former employee.

The iconic rock band are scheduled to release a new book documenting their recent tour. It will feature photographs from Ralph Larmann, who toured with the group and shot photos throughout the 17-month journey.