The Lyme Senseless Survey

This man picked up the Senseless Survey call and sounded very confident in his answers from the beginning until a question about getting lyme disease from a Corona started to tip him off something was up. When the senseless questions kept coming from like the government to legalize medicinal breadsticks to wearing an ankle monitor over a FitBit, he asked what was this.

It didn’t deter him to keep answering but the sound in his voice made it seem like he wanted to stop and he did when asked about getting fat.

Check it out.

