Pete McKenzie Hits The Streets At Patriots’ Parade

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In the wake of their miraculous Super Bowl comeback, the New England Patriots took to the streets of Boston. The rolling rally marked the city’s tenth parade in fifteen years, and the fifth for the football dynasty.

Karlson & McKenzie were posted up at Dillon’s for the festivities, and we got McKenzie to brave the wintry weather and get the scoop. Check out the video to hear New England’s take on the Patriots, Roger Goodell, and the departure of Bruins coach Claude Julien.

