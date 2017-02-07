Kevin Karlson’s Disturbing Cruise Phone Call

Kevin got a fear inducing phone call from the cruise line he is going on later this month to warn him about the Zika virus!

He wasn’t sure how to handle it. He was curious to find out how long it takes for you to react to getting the virus.

Heather ran over the symptoms that last over a week while more “phone call” audio was played.

Heather had to reaffirm to Kevin that the show wouldn’t go on without him.

Is he overreacting?

