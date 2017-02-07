Charlie Day Visits With Karlson & McKenzie

February 7, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: charlie day

Charlie Day stopped by to chat with the show about his movie Fist Fight with Ice Cube.

Kevin asked him about how he watched the Super Bowl due to his Rhode Island roots and would he stick around for the parade.

They then got into how the timing of visit was bad to promote a movie in Boston but none the less, they talked about the movie and how he got hurt on the set.

The director Richie Keen was also with him and Kevin asked him a special question about Tracy Morgan.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live