Charlie Day Visits With Karlson & McKenzie

Charlie Day stopped by to chat with the show about his movie Fist Fight with Ice Cube.

Kevin asked him about how he watched the Super Bowl due to his Rhode Island roots and would he stick around for the parade.

They then got into how the timing of visit was bad to promote a movie in Boston but none the less, they talked about the movie and how he got hurt on the set.

The director Richie Keen was also with him and Kevin asked him a special question about Tracy Morgan.

