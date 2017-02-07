Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 7 in Classic Rock History

February 7, 2017 1:00 AM

Pink Floyd debuted “The Wall” in concert on this night in 1980 in Los Angeles. On that tour the band played only four cities because of the sheer size and costs of the production. How many presentations of “The Wall” did Floyd do on that tour – their last with Roger Water?

ANSWER: 31 shows.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 7th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1964: The Beatles flew into New York for their first U.S. visit. Thousands of fans awaited them at the airport as the first wave of Beatlemania swept across the U.S…

1966: The first rock magazine – Crawdaddy – was first published in New York…

1980: Pink Floyd premiered their live version of The Wall in Los Angeles. The massive concert was only staged in one other U.S. city – New York…

1987: Crosby Stills and Nash fans were disappointed in Vancouver when the trio was unable to perform at a Greenpeace benefit. Canadian officials objected to Crosby’s criminal record and wouldn’t allow him into the country…

2000: Foghat’s lead singer and rhythm guitarist “Lonesome” Dave Peverett died of cancer – he was 57…

2003: Steven Tyler & Joe Perry from Aerosmith, Gregg Allman and Warren Haynes from the Allman Brothers Band, John Fogerty, Bonnie Raitt, Levon Helm and other rockers joined blues greats like BB King in a salute to the blues concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The performances were captured in the movie and soundtrack “Lightning in a Bottle”…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers played the Centrum on this night in 1990.

