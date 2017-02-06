Tom Brady Shows Off Fifth Super Bowl Ring In Post-Game Commercial

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Minutes after the New England Patriots capped off their historic Super Bowl win against the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Tom Brady boldly showed off his fifth ring in an updated Shields Health Care commercial.

RELATED: The New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

Filmed long before Brady stunned the Falcons to win his fifth championship, the commercial features Tom Terrific in the waiting room of a Shields facility. When called in for an MRI, the Super Bowl MVP removes his four rings and places them in a locker, before realizing that he forgot one in his pocket.

“Roger that,” he says with a smile when told he’ll need a bigger locker. The well timed commercial is the final piece of Brady’s two year battle with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell over deflated footballs.

Check out the original four ring spot here.