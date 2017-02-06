The Confused Senseless Survey

February 6, 2017 8:00 AM

Today’s vict… I mean caller was a woman and her first question was “Did you take an Uber from pound town?” which set it off on a good note because it went right over her head.

From air drumming to Def Leppard to drinking a pancake kept the survey going until the woman stated she was getting more and more confused. Asking if dollars to doughnuts was her latest currency conversion didn’t help the confusion on top of the question about silly geese.

She hung up though on a question regarding boobs and men. Hear how it all went down.

