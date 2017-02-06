Watch Stephen Colbert Cover Talking Heads’ ‘Once In a Lifetime’

By Annie Reuter

Stephen Colbert is no stranger to the microphone. The Late Show host frequently recreates artist performances on a nightly basis.

On Saturday night (Feb. 4) in Montclair, New Jersey, he took to a club stage to perform a cover of Talking Heads’ hit “Once in a Lifetime. Colbert was scheduled to take part in a benefit for the Montclair Film Festival, but no one knew he would be rocking out.

Related: Stephen Colbert Recreates Mariah’s New Year’s Eve Meltdown

Throughout his nearly six-minute performance, Colbert transformed from late night host to former Talking Heads singer David Byrne as he energetically waved his hands in the air and even knelt down on the floor.

Watch Colbert’s performance here: