Karlson & McKenzie Brought Some Gifts Back for Metalhead Mike & Jackson

February 6, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Gifts, Heather Ford, Jackson, Kevin Karlson, MetalHead Mike, Patriots, Pete McKenzie, Super Bowl

After hearing David Ortiz trying to say Patriots and also audio from Julian Edelman on how Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T. with Deion Sanders, the guys came back with a little gift from Mike and Jackson because they either felt sorry for them or wanted to give them kudos.

Kevin handed them out with Jackson getting a Super Bowl hat with a poof ball on top and Mike get a Super Bowl shirt which turned into a debate over the shirt size.

Kevin then brought up a text exchange with Mike trying to send him a compliment but Mike thought it was because he was drunk.

Hear the whole story.

