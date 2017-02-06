Boston Emissions 2/5/2017 | The Deadly Desert, The Very Reverend, Aloud, Muddler, Snohaus, The Heave-Ho, Magen Tracy, Chris Mulvey, Belly, The Gravel Pit, Corin Ashley

| L I N K S |

| Contact Boston Emissions |

| Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Soundcloud |

| Rock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle |

| The Watch List | Local Music Venues |

Online at @bostonemissions

Local Songs of the Week

3] Barns – Praying

2] Blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes

1] Pulitzer Prize Fighter – Sugar

New songs are added the show each week and posted in a poll.

It allows bands to get more airplay. Getting your songs played on the radio is band again why?

Boston Emissions playlist — Sunday, February 5, 2017

Belly – Feed The Tree

Belly – Super Connected

The Gravel Pit – Something’s Growing Inside

The Gravel Pit – Favorite

Boston Stands with the ACLU show, Sat March 18 at Paradise Rock Club:

Nada Surf, Belly, Juliana Hatfield, Evan Dando, Bill Janovitz, The Gravel Pit

[Event link]

Corin Ashley – Jellyfish

Dark Wheels – Mighty Sky

Aloud – Agua Mala

–Aloud give proceeds to the Flint Michigan Water Fund

Snohaus – Ice Fields

The Deadly Desert – She Wears A Crown of Thorns

–AS220 in Providence on 2/25

The Very Reverend – Leash

–Portland, Maine

The Heave-Ho – IKE

Muddler – Lonesome Anglers

Magen Tracy live

-Color the Air

-Amsterdam

-Fiercely

Magen Tracy and the Missed Connections with Pale Monsters

Thursday, February 9 at Atwood’s Tavern, Inman Square, Cambridge

[Event link]



Chris Mulvey of Pale Monsters live

-Moon

-All this Time We Wait

-The Dead

Jules Verdone – Dumb Rock Song

Township – Gunnin’ Through the Night

Eternals – Original Sin