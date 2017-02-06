Boston Emissions 2/5/2017 | The Deadly Desert, The Very Reverend, Aloud, Muddler, Snohaus, The Heave-Ho, Magen Tracy, Chris Mulvey, Belly, The Gravel Pit, Corin Ashley

| L I N K S |
Local Songs of the Week
3] Barns – Praying
2] Blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes
1] Pulitzer Prize Fighter – Sugar
New songs are added the show each week and posted in a poll.
It allows bands to get more airplay. Getting your songs played on the radio is band again why?
Boston Emissions playlist — Sunday, February 5, 2017
Belly – Feed The Tree
Belly – Super Connected
The Gravel Pit – Something’s Growing Inside
The Gravel Pit – Favorite
Boston Stands with the ACLU show, Sat March 18 at Paradise Rock Club:
Nada Surf, Belly, Juliana Hatfield, Evan Dando, Bill Janovitz, The Gravel Pit
[Event link]
Corin Ashley – Jellyfish
Dark Wheels – Mighty Sky
Aloud – Agua Mala
–Aloud give proceeds to the Flint Michigan Water Fund
Snohaus – Ice Fields
The Deadly Desert – She Wears A Crown of Thorns
–AS220 in Providence on 2/25
The Very Reverend – Leash
–Portland, Maine
The Heave-Ho – IKE
Muddler – Lonesome Anglers
Magen Tracy live
-Color the Air
-Amsterdam
-Fiercely
Magen Tracy and the Missed Connections with Pale Monsters
Thursday, February 9 at Atwood’s Tavern, Inman Square, Cambridge
[Event link]
Chris Mulvey of Pale Monsters live
-Moon
-All this Time We Wait
-The Dead
Jules Verdone – Dumb Rock Song
Township – Gunnin’ Through the Night
Eternals – Original Sin