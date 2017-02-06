Boston Emissions, Anngelle Wood 100.7 WZLX, Boston Music, Boston Radio, Boston Rock, Boston Music, New England Music, Boston, Radio DJ, The Rock of Boston, Rock & Roll Rumble, WZLX, WBCN

Boston Emissions 2/5/2017 | The Deadly Desert, The Very Reverend, Aloud, Muddler, Snohaus, The Heave-Ho, Magen Tracy, Chris Mulvey, Belly, The Gravel Pit, Corin Ashley

February 6, 2017 1:10 PM
#RUMBLE2017  

RUMBLE2017savethedate

 

Local Songs of the Week

3] Barns – Praying

2] Blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes

1] Pulitzer Prize Fighter – Sugar

New songs are added the show each week and posted in a poll.
It allows bands to get more airplay. Getting your songs played on the radio is band again why?

 

Boston Emissions playlist — Sunday, February 5, 2017 

Belly – Feed The Tree

Belly – Super Connected

The Gravel Pit – Something’s Growing Inside

The Gravel Pit – Favorite

aclu Boston Emissions 2/5/2017 | The Deadly Desert, The Very Reverend, Aloud, Muddler, Snohaus, The Heave Ho, Magen Tracy, Chris Mulvey, Belly, The Gravel Pit, Corin Ashley

 

 

 

 

 

 

Boston Stands with the ACLU show, Sat March 18 at Paradise Rock Club:
Nada Surf, Belly, Juliana Hatfield, Evan Dando, Bill Janovitz, The Gravel Pit
[Event link]

Corin Ashley – Jellyfish

Dark Wheels – Mighty Sky

Aloud – Agua Mala
–Aloud give proceeds to the Flint Michigan Water Fund

Snohaus – Ice Fields

The Deadly Desert – She Wears A Crown of Thorns
–AS220 in Providence on 2/25

The Very Reverend – Leash
–Portland, Maine

The Heave-Ho – IKE

Muddler – Lonesome Anglers

Magen Tracy  live

-Color the Air

-Amsterdam

-Fiercely

Magen Tracy and the Missed Connections with Pale Monsters
Thursday, February 9 at Atwood’s Tavern, Inman Square, Cambridge
[Event link]

atwoods Boston Emissions 2/5/2017 | The Deadly Desert, The Very Reverend, Aloud, Muddler, Snohaus, The Heave Ho, Magen Tracy, Chris Mulvey, Belly, The Gravel Pit, Corin Ashley


Chris Mulvey of Pale Monsters live

-Moon

-All this Time We Wait

-The Dead

Jules Verdone – Dumb Rock Song

Township – Gunnin’ Through the Night

Eternals – Original Sin

 

More from Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood
