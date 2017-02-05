Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 5 in Classic Rock History

In 2006 the Rolling Stones played the Super Bowl halftime show in Detroit. Mick Jagger remarked, ““Here’s one we could have done at Super Bowl I!” What song did they go into?

“(I Can’t Get no) Satisfaction”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 5th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine album went gold. It was the soundtrack to their animated movie of the same name…

1972: Neil Young released “Heart of Gold” as a single – it went all the way to #1 in the states…

2003: Former Doors drummer John Densmore filed a lawsuit against the other surviving members of the band and its new singer and drummer, claiming they were violating a copyright by using the name The Doors. He would win his case and the new group had to abandon using the legendary name…

2006: The Rolling Stones played the Halftime Show at Super Bowl XL in Detroit. The Steelers defeated Seattle in that contest…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…Fleetwood Mac played the first of three nights at the Boston Tea Party in 1970 … and Sting played the garden as a recent solo artist in 1988. The Police had broken up two years before…