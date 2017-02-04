Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 4 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Alice Cooper! In 1978, the star had a small role in Mae West’s final movie. What was that film called?

“Sextette.” Alice played a waiter.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 4th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1974: John Lennon and Yoko Ono split up when their relationship became strained from John’s immigration ordeal. John moved to L.A. for a time, but eventually moved back to New York and reunited with Yoko … Fleetwood Mac released the album “Rumours” on this day in 1977. It would go on to top the chart in America for 31 weeks and has sold an estimated 40 million copies worldwide…

2001: Jimmy Buffett was removed from his courtside seat at a Miami Heat basketball game after arguing with officials and using profanity. After several minutes of delay, the game between the Miami Heat and the visiting New York Knicks resumed, and the Heat lost…

2008: NASA, with the blessing of Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono, representing John Lennon’s estate, beamed the song “Across the Universe,” into deep space to mark the 40th anniversary of the song’s recording. Some people protested, saying the song would advertise our presence to hostile aliens. But, doesn’t everyone love The Beatles?

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…Stephen Stills was at the music hall in 1974…in 1977 Boston played the same venue…and in 1978 Emerson, Lake and Palmer performed at the Garden.