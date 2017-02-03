LISTEN: Eric Clapton Records Tribute To John Wetton

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Eric Clapton has recorded a short tribute in memory of John Wetton, who passed away on Tuesday after a battle with cancer. Wetton first achieved success as the singer and bassist of King Crimson, before reaching stardom as the frontman of Asia.

Clapton released the piece on his Facebook page with a simple message, “For John W.”

Slowhand expands on a simple melancholic acoustic riff over the course of 98 seconds. It’s a timid and introspective piece of music, with bluesy flourishes and the quintessential Clapton-touch. Listen below.