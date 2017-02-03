Kevin & Pete Get Into A Shouting Match with Falcon Fans!

The show was lucky enough to get a voicemail from Navy Chief Petty Officer Adam Gunn stationed in Washington voicing his support for the Patriots.

Shortly after, the guys played audio of some Falcon fans they ran into in the NFL Fan Zone down in Houston.

They were sticking out like a sore thumb because of all the beads they were wearing and the dirty bird dance they kept doing.

Kevin asked for a picture with them and was DENIED! So Kevin had to talk to them and it turned heated pretty quickly! Hear how it all went down.

