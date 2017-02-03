Karlson & McKenzie Chat with Dick Vermeil about Football And Wine

February 3, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Dick Vermeil, Patriots, Super Bowl

Former NFL Head Coach Dick Vermeil was at radio row while the guys were there in Houston for the Super Bowl.

They were able to have a little chat with him about his wines, how he got into it, who he thinks will win the big game, his former colleague Brent Musberger & his wagering habits.

Check it out!

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live