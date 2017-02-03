Is There a Dark Side to Matthew Slater?

February 3, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: Matthew Slater, Patriots, Super Bowl

After recapping a little side action with Pete for some bets, Kevin wanted to know if Matthew Slater of the Patriots had a dark side because he comes across as a squeaky-clean guy.

Well, Kevin caught up with him during one of the media sessions was able to ask him just that.

Then, Kevin caught up with a family from Massachusetts that went to the Super Bowl to help their Dad cross it off his bucket list.

Hear their thoughts on the whole NFL experience in Houston.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live