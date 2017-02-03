Doug Flutie Visits Karlson & McKenzie on Radio Row

February 3, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Doug Flutie, Patriots, Super Bowl

Doug Flutie was in Houston for the big game and had a chance to sit down with the show down at Radio Row.

They went over numerous things from staying in shape, playing a flag football game with NFL players, and if his band was playing before the game.

Kevin & Pete also asked Flutie if he is he being recognized more since being on Dancing with the Stars, his connection to Matt Ryan and who does he think will win between the Pats and the Falcons.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

