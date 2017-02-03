ChuckTV: Patriots Big Game Rap

February 3, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Chuck Nowlin, chuck tv, chucktv, Kenny Young, Patriots, Super Bowl, super bowl 51, Super Bowl LI

We’re mere hours away from the first snap of Super Bowl LI, and 100.7 WZLX’s Chuck Nowlin is so excited that the New England Patriots are driving for five rings this year, that he decided to dust off the ol’ lucky charm.

Remember two years ago, ChuckTV’s smash hit, “Just Do Your Job” paved the way to a Pats victory – or so Chuck likes to think.

This year, Chuck is back with a Patriots rap that’s sure to ensure victory in Houston on Sunday.

Hang out with Chuck Nowlin weekday afternoons from 2pm until 7pm on 100.7 WZLX. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter for more hijinks and hilarity.

