Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 3 in Classic Rock History

In 1976 David Bowie began a tour in Seattle, in which he introduced a new stage persona known as “The Thin White Duke,” That term comes from the lyrics of one of the songs he performed onstage; which one?

“Station to Station.” “…the return of the thin white Duke, throwing darts in lovers’ eyes…”

Happy birthday to Dave Davies of The Kinks…

1961: Bob Dylan made his first recording which included “San Francisco Bay Blues” – it was done in East Orange, New Jersey at the home of friends Sid and Bob Gleason…

1968: The Beatles began recording the song “Lady Madonna” at Abbey Road Studios in London. The song was released in March of that year…

1969: Allen Klein, manager for The Rolling Stones, signed on as manager for three of The Beatles, however Paul McCartney felt his career could be better managed by his father in law Lee Eastman. This would be a big part of the rift which would break apart the band…

1973: Elton John hit #1 for the first time in the U.S. Although he’d had hit singles before, “Crocodile Rock” was the first song that topped the chart…

1976: David Bowie began a U.S. Tour in Seattle in which he created a new stage persona known as “The Thin White Duke”…

1997: Graham Nash was honored with a doctorate of humane letters from the New York Institute of Technology for the singer’s work in bridging the worlds of art and technology…

